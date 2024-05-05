Principal beats up teacher for being late to work, video viral

Agra: In a bizarre incident, a school teacher was beaten up by her principal for being late to duty in Uttar Pradesh.

The whole incident was recorded by a colleague and was put on social media, which instantly went viral.

Going into details, a school principal in UP's Agra confronted a teacher Gunjan Chowdary, as she was repeatedly late for work. Angered over the teacher's reply, the principal had started to beat her up.



The principal's car driver and other staff members who were present at the scene, tried to stop the headmistress.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

Recently a similar incident happened in Unnao, when a teacher caught her school principal red-handedly having a facial in the school's cooking area, the upset principal thrashed and bit her. The video of the act also went viral on social media.