Primitive Bonda Tribe Set To Receive Pucca Houses Under PM-Janman

In a major development for one of India’s most isolated tribal groups, members of the Bonda community in Odisha’s Malkangiri district are set to transition from fragile thatched huts to permanent pucca houses under the Union government’s PM-Janman scheme.

A total of 1,148 Bonda households have been sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each for housing construction, marking one of the largest allocations for a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in recent years.

The sanctioned homes are spread across Andrahal and Madulipada panchayats, where construction has already begun. Families are contributing labour to speed up the process before the monsoon, when the steep terrain becomes inaccessible due to landslides and heavy rain.

For generations, Bonda homes—built with tile, wood and thatch—have remained vulnerable to strong winds, floods and monsoon damage. Residents say the new support marks a turning point.

“During rains, water seeped through the roof and flooded our floors. Now, we can finally build a pucca house—we feel safe,” said a woman beneficiary, expressing relief. A local youth added that increased financial support has made building possible for the first time.

Officials said earlier housing schemes did not account for high transportation costs in the hilltop region, often forcing families to abandon or delay construction. The enhanced allocation under PM-Janman aims to address this gap and ensure durable housing.

To accelerate progress, the district administration has deployed technical teams to guide families on construction standards, design and material quality. Field monitoring is underway to track work and resolve logistical challenges.

Zila Parishad Executive Officer Naresh Chandra Sabar said overall progress has been encouraging and most homes are expected to be completed within three months, depending on material supply. He added that additional incentives may further improve construction speed and quality in remote tribal belts.

“With this momentum, Bonda Ghati is witnessing a transformative change—promising safety, dignity and stability for its indigenous population,” said development activist and journalist Deba Prasad Dash.