"If I say it (noob), you will assume it is for a particular person," Mr Modi said during his interaction with gamers, who explained to him certain terminologies related to the gaming industry, such as "noob" and "grind". The Prime Minister's remark set off a meme fest on social media. The leaders of the ruling BJP seized the opportunity to taunt the Opposition, triggering a political slugfest.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister said, “People have offered different solutions. I have an alternative solution called Mission LIFE, which advocates for changing our daily lifestyle to benefit the environment. Now envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach."

"What are these steps? How do we navigate through it and choose the best approach for success? Take swachhata as an example. The game theme could revolve around cleanliness and every child should play this game. Youngsters should embrace Indian values and understand their true significance," Mr Modi said.

The gamers discussed new developments in the gaming industry with the Prime Minister, who stressed how the government has recognised the creativity of the gamers, promoting the gaming industry in India. They also engaged on issues concerning gambling versus gaming while discussing the participation of women in the gaming industry.

When gamer Naman Mathur asked Mr Modi if there is any need for regulations for the gaming sector, he said regulate will not be the right word because it is the government's nature to intervene.



"There are two things -- either you try to impose restrictions under a law or try to understand and mould it based on our country's needs and bring it under an organised and legal structure and uplift its reputation," the Prime Minister said.

"My attempt is to uplift the nation to a level that, by 2047, the government will be out of the lives of middle-class families in particular. Our lives are stuck in paperwork. It is the poor who need the government. The government should be there with them in difficult times," he added.

Another gamer Animesh Agarwal said the government should recognise esports and gaming as mainstream sports.

"It is skill-based gaming and does not involve gambling. Once it is established and understood by all government bodies, including those involved in financial transactions, it will be really beneficial. As you said, the industry does not need regulation. We should let it grow freely. With a little push, the industry will be ready," he told the Prime Minister.



To this, Mr Modi replied, "It (e-sports and gaming) does not require any regulation. It must remain free, only then it will boom."

The Prime Minister sought to know from the gamers about how they deal with the conflict between gaming and gambling.



