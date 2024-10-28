Prime accused in Assam’s multi-crore trading scam arrested in Goa

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough the Assam police succeeded in arresting the prime accused of the multi-crore rupees online trading scam Deepankar Barman who was evading arrest for last three months, from Panaji the capital city of Goa.

The founder of Guwahati-based DB Stock Broking, Deepankar Barman is alleged to have defrauded thousands of investors to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore not only in Assam but several other cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

A team of Assam Police which caught him on Sunday found Rs 27 lakh in cash from Barman's Goa residence during the raid. The multi-crore online trading scam in the state had come to light in August this year when investors, who had invested huge amounts of money in 29-year-old Barman's company, complained that he had not paid them the due returns and his office had been closed.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh in a social media post said, “Finally, Dipankar Burman (is) arrested in Goa. The run ends. Congratulations Team @GuwahatiPol.”

He further said, “Total cash seized Rs 27,06,750 from the house of Dipankar Burman at Goa.”

Guwahati's Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said a team led by ACP Amit Mahato made the arrest. Barman is likely to be produced before a court in Goa on Monday and brought to Guwahati on transit remand, a police officer said.

Assamese actor Sumi Borah and her photographer husband Tarkik Borah were among those arrested in the scam. Barman's aide Monalisa Das, also an actor, was earlier arrested.

It is significant that apart from Deepankar Barman, several online trading scams, all of which appear to have operated independently, came to light in Assam in August this year.

The Assam Police registered several cases based on complaints from investors. All these cases were later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is at present investigating 41 such cases from the state.

While over 65 people, including those allegedly running similar scams, have been arrested, Barman was on the run for the past three months. His parents were also arrested in connection with the case.