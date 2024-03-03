Pride Moment for Odisha as Cuttack’s Filigree Works Gets GI Tag

Bhubaneswar: Silver filigree, popularly known as Chandi Tarakasi of Odisha’s Cuttack citym has been accorded Geographical Indications (GI) tag. The development assures a lot of significance for the people of Odisha, especially Cuttack as it is the hub for the sophisticated craft which has been practiced for ages.

As per reports, an application was filed in 2021 seeking Geographical Indications for Cuttack Silver Filigree (under ‘Handi Crafts’ category.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that it is a matter of honour for Odisha to get the GI tag for Cuttack's Silver Filigree (ChandiTarakasi).

Taking to his official X (Formerly Twitter) handle, Patnaik wrote, “The centuries-old sophisticated craft practiced in the Silver City of Cuttack gives a distinct identity to our State for its intricate workmanship. On the occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Odisha, especially Cuttack and the district administration."

The recognition of silver filigree will certainly help the artisans who have been working hard to keep the centuries-old art alive. It is also a means of livelihood for them.

"After a long time, we have got this recognition. Though there has been a delay, we have finally got it. Our products will now be popular," said Brahmananda Moharana, President Utkal Gold and Silver Industry Association.