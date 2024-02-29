Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murumu has withheld assent to three legislative bills sent by the Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan. The president, however, approved the Kerala Lok Ayukta Bill passed by the state assembly.

In a statement here the Kerala Raj Bhavan said that the president withheld three bills; Kerala University Law Bill 2022, which aims at replacing the Governor from the position of Chancellor of universities in the state, the University Law Amendment Bill 2022 which proposes alterations to the composition of search committees for university appointments; and the University Law Amendment Bill 2021 focussed on governance changes within the state's technology university.

The development has come as a setback for the Kerala government which had initiated the move to curtail the Governor's power and authority over universities in the state.