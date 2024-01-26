President's Medal for D.S. Chauhan

Hyderabad: IPS officer D.S. Chauhan presently commissioner of Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation has bagged two awards. Of them the Indian police medal was announced by the centre on the eve of the Republic Day.

The civil supplies department staff extended greetings to the official on getting the awards. Speaking on the occasion, D.S. Chauhan said the achievement was made possible with collective efforts. He thanked all the police staff who played a role in the smooth conduct of the 2023 assembly elections.

The former Rachakonda police commissioner also received the Best Electoral Practices award for 2024. He received it for holding the 2023 assembly elections effectively as commissioner by the Election Commission.

The award was given to him by the Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on the occasion of voters day celebrations at the JNTU on Thursday.

