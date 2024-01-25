President’s Medal For Chauhan on R-Day Eve

Hyderabad: IPS officer D.S. Chauhan, the commissioner of Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation, was honored with two prestigious awards. The announcement of the President's medal, made by the Central government on the eve of Republic Day, stands as a testament to Chauhan's exemplary contributions.

The staff of the civil supplies department congratulated Chauhan on the achievement. During celebrations, Chauhan attributed the success to collective efforts and thanked police personnel who played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Adding another feather to his cap, the former Rachakonda police commissioner received the Best Electoral Practices award for 2024. The Election Commission recognised his effective role in overseeing the 2023 Assembly elections. The award was conferred upon him by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan during the Voters Day celebrations at JNTU on Thursday.

Among the other distinguished awardees are N. Chitti Babu, an inspector with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of CBI Hyderabad police, who was honored with a medal for his exemplary service.