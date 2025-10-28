President Murmu to Take Sortie in Rafale Tomorrow

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will on Wednesday take a sortie in a Rafale jet, the Indian Air Force's frontline fighter aircraft from the Ambala airbase. The station is home to one of the two IAF's Rafale squadrons. On April 8, 2023, the President had flown in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. Rafale fighter jets had played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.