President Murmu Links Operation Sindoor to Ravana of Terrorism at Red Fort Dussehra

New Delhi: Amid rain, President Droupadi Murmu attended the Dussehra celebrations at the Red Fort on Thursday and said the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor represents a decisive victory over the Ravana of terrorism.Symbolically drawing a bow to mark the "Ravan Dahan" at Madhavdas Park in the Red Fort, the President said the festival has always symbolised the triumph of good over evil, humility over arrogance and love over hatred. The event was organised by the Dharmic Ramlila Committee.

"When terrorism strikes against humanity, it becomes necessary to counter it. Operation Sindoor is a mark of victory against the Ravana of terrorism, and we salute our soldiers for this," Murmu said.