President Murmu Launches Nationwide Healthcare Outreach

MUMBAI: President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday launched a nationwide campaign, Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat, organised by PD Hinduja Hospital, at Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) in Mumbai. Ms. Murmu arrived in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hinduja Hospital, celebrating 75 years of service, said the initiative aims to extend healthcare to the rural and urban poor through mobile medical vans.

The event was attended by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Hinduja Group Chairman Ashok Hinduja, trustees of the hospital and members of the medical fraternity.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Murmu said the Centre has taken several steps over the past decade to ensure universal access to quality healthcare.

“Over 1,80,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs provide healthcare services across the country. Under the world's largest health insurance scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, around 12 crore families receive health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for hospitalisation. National programmes such as Mission Indradhanush, the TB-Free India Campaign, and the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission are contributing to protecting citizens from diseases. The number of MBBS and postgraduate seats has been increased to increase the availability of quality doctors and paramedical professionals. New AIIMS and medical colleges have been established in several states to provide access to quality healthcare,” she said while highlighting the government’s efforts for providing better healthcare services to the citizens.

While these initiatives have delivered encouraging results, the President stressed that building a healthier India requires collective responsibility beyond government efforts. She described the campaign as a meaningful step towards taking quality healthcare to every citizen.

Ms. Murmu also underlined the transformative role of technology and artificial intelligence in diagnostics.

Noting India’s leadership in pharmaceuticals, she also pointed out its dependence on imported diagnostic devices and advocated domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative to reduce costs.

Referring to the IndiaAI Mission, she said the government is fostering an ecosystem that supports innovation and the wider adoption of AI-enabled healthcare solutions.

The President will on Wednesday visit Shegaon in Buldhana district, which will host the National Arogya Fair 2026. She will also travel to Nagpur to attend a programme organised by the Brahmakumaris.