President Murmu Honours 20 Artists with Lalit Kala Akademi Awards, Stresses Cultural Strength

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday honoured 20 artists with the Lalit Kala Akademi National Awards, and said that art is a powerful means of enriching cultural heritage and making the society more sensitive. The award ceremony also marked the culmination of the 64th National Exhibition of Art at the academy, featuring 283 art works from across the country in disciplines ranging from painting, sculpture, photography, and installation.

"In Indian tradition, art has been considered a form of spiritual practice. Artists are accorded a special place of respect in our society. Your art is not only a medium of aesthetic expression but also a powerful means of enriching our cultural heritage and making society more sensitive," Murmu said.

She added that through the diverse mediums displayed in the exhibition, it is evident that Indian art is constantly evolving and presenting new dimensions. "Our artists, through their thoughts, vision, and creativity, are presenting the image of a new India," Murmu said.

The winning artists, including Abhishek Sharma, Skarma Sonam Tashi, Vijay M Dhore, Bhaskar Joyti Gogoi, Ashish Ghosh, Giriraj Sharma, Anand Jaiswal, KCS Prasanna, Kanu Priya, Tapati Bhowmik Majumder, and Venugopal V G, received a prize money of Rs two lakh, a memento, and a certificate.

This was also the first time that Lalit Kala Akademi put up the exhibited art works for sale to promote self-reliance among artists and strengthen India's creative economy. The President said that fair valuation of art works will inspire those who wish to pursue art as a profession.

"To give shape to their art, artists must devote their time, energy, and resources. Fair valuation of art works will not only encourage artists but also inspire those who wish to pursue art as a profession. I am delighted to learn that this year the Akademi is promoting the sale of art works. This will provide financial support to artists and strengthen our creative economy.

"I also appeal to art lovers not only to appreciate these works of art but also to bring them into their homes. Alongside India's economic strength, its cultural strength must also become a strong marker of identity. For this, we must all work together," she said.

According to Vivek Aggarwal, secretary, Ministry of Culture, art works by 74 artists were sold at a total amount of Rs 1.35 crore during the exhibition.

The award ceremony was also attended by Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said the exhibition is a reflection of "tradition in harmony with modernity, and a testimony to the evolution of modernity itself".

"Every painting, every sculpture, every melody created by a musician, or any artistic performance, is not only an expression of the soul but also a medium that weaves together our culture, while conveying our history, thoughts, emotions, and beliefs.

"Art not only binds us together and unites the diverse land of India into one thread, but also offers us an opportunity to connect with the world. At the same time, through art, we create a unique identity for ourselves in the global sphere," Shekhawat said. He added that making art works available for purchase provide resources to the artists and ensures they receive the rightful value of their work.

"It is a significant step forward in honouring artists, making them self-reliant, and enabling them to prosper economically. Art will truly become an inseparable part of our national consciousness when it finds its place in our homes, schools, various institutions, and public spaces," the minister said.

He added that art is a reflection of the nation's identity, "connecting us with different languages, traditions, and generations". "Therefore, when we support art and artists, we are indeed working to strengthen our national spirit and essence," he said.