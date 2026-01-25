India Spreads Message Of Peace To World: President

New Delhi: Amid conflicts across continents, the weaponisation of tariffs and growing strains on multilateralism, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said India is spreading the message of peace across the world, describing it as a sine qua non for securing the future of humanity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, the President said that despite global uncertainty, India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy and is registering sustained economic growth. “We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the near future,” she said.

Reiterating India’s civilisational commitment to universal harmony, President Murmu said the country has always prayed for peace to prevail across the universe. “The future of humanity can remain secure only if there is peace in the whole world. At a time when conflicts persist in many regions, India is spreading the message of peace,” she said.

At the same time, the President underscored India’s firm commitment to national security, citing the success of Operation Sindoor, a precision strike that dismantled terror infrastructure across the border. “Terror centres were destroyed and many terrorists were eliminated,” she said, attributing the operation’s success to India’s growing self-reliance in defence.

Reflecting on the strength of the armed forces, she recalled her visits to the Siachen Base Camp, sorties in Sukhoi and Rafale fighter aircraft, and a submarine voyage aboard INS Vaghsheer. She said people have complete trust in the preparedness of the Army, Navy and Air Force, enabling India to advocate peace from a position of strength.

President Murmu highlighted women’s empowerment as a cornerstone of India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Stressing that the active participation of women is vital for national development, she said India’s growth story is increasingly being shaped by its daughters, from rural self-help groups to space, defence and entrepreneurship.

She noted that over 10 crore women associated with self-help groups are redefining the grassroots economy, while women now account for nearly 46 per cent of representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, she said, will take political empowerment of women to unprecedented levels.

Calling the past year a “golden chapter” for Indian women globally, the President cited their achievements in sports, including victories at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. She also credited the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign for boosting girls’ education nationwide.

On inclusive growth, the President said millions of people have been lifted out of poverty and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure they do not slip back into deprivation. Emphasising the principle of Antyodaya, she said no one should go hungry, with government schemes currently supporting nearly 81 crore beneficiaries.

She stressed that the path to Viksit Bharat must be inclusive, with focused interventions for tribal and marginalised communities, giving concrete shape to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideal of Sarvodaya.

President Murmu announced that the Constitution of India is now available in all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule, a step aimed at fostering “constitutional nationalism” by enabling citizens to engage with the document in their mother tongue.

Highlighting governance reforms, she said thousands of outdated rules have been repealed and compliance burdens reduced to make governance more citizen-centric. Public participation, she added, is transforming government initiatives into mass movements.

Citing India’s leadership in the digital economy, the President said more than half of the world’s digital transactions now take place in India. She described building Viksit Bharat as a shared responsibility and urged local institutions to act as engines of progressive change.

She also underlined efforts towards cultural decolonisation and the removal of colonial legacies, saying today’s India is moving forward with renewed self-confidence rooted in its traditions and a Gyan Bharatam approach.

On the economy, the President credited structural reforms and self-reliance for India’s resilience, describing the Goods and Services Tax as the most significant economic integration reform since Independence. She said the journey towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy is guided by atmanirbharta and swadeshi, supported by infrastructure development and labour reforms.

The President also referred to the ongoing celebrations marking 150 years since the composition of Vande Mataram, noting that the song transcended linguistic barriers during the freedom struggle and continues to symbolise national unity.



