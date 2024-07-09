President Murmu Condemns 'Cowardly' Terror Attack on Army Convoy in J&K

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday termed the terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir a "cowardly act" and said it deserved condemnation and firm counter-measures.Five Army personnel were killed and as many injured on Monday when a group of heavily-armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Badnota area in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This terror attack was the fifth in the Jammu region in a month.

"The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures. My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the President said.