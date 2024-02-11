Warangal: President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy may attend the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara on February 23, panchayat raj minister D. Anasuya Seethakka said, after offering prayers at Medaram in Mulugu district on Sunday.

The minister said that the state government had made elaborate arrangements and set up facilities for the large number of devotees who are expected to throng the biggest tribal festival, called ‘Telangana Kumbh Mela’, from February 21 to 24 at Medaram.The minister said that free bus services will be provided to women to visit Medaram. A large number of police personnel has been deployed to prevent untoward incidents and streamline traffic. Queue lines will be increased and clean drinking water will be arranged for the devotees.She said officials had completed work on building bathing ghats at the Jampanna vagu, temporary bus stands and shelters along with temporary toilets.Later, Dr Seethakka laid the foundation stone for the construction of a high-level bridge between Butaram and Elishettipally in Eturnagaram mandal, to be built at a cost of Rs 4.05 crore.Speaking on the occasion, she said that due to heavy rains and floods last year, the road between the villages was washed away and the people of the area faced problems.“With funds sanctioned by the state government for development works at Medaram, a high level-bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.05 crore between the two villages of Eturnagaram mandal,” Dr Seethakka added.District collector Ila Tripaty, Integrated Tribal Development Agency project officer Ankith, additional collectors P. Srija and Venu Gopal were present.