President appoint Justice Khanna as 51st CJI





DC Correspondent

New Delhi, Oct. 24

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the 51st Chief Justice of India after the Centre cleared his name. Justice Khanna will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent CJI D.Y. Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65. Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

Justice Khanna will have tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025. “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024,” the Union law ministry said in a statement.

Union minister of state with independent charge of the law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the news on X.

Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna will superannuate on May 13, 2025.

Justice Khanna was elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi high court in 2005 and was made a permanent judge in 2006. Born on May 14, 1960, he studied law at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University.