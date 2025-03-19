 Top
Home » Nation

Preserving The Chirps Of Tiny Feathered Friends

Nation
M Srinivas
19 March 2025 4:04 PM IST

Sparrows become rare sight and mystery in many places: MoEFCC

Preserving The Chirps Of Tiny Feathered Friends
x
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said that the World Sparrow Day is celebrated every year on March 20 to raise awareness and protect these small creatures. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: From the peaceful mornings in villages to the hustle and bustle of cities, sparrows once filled the air with their cheerful chirps.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Environment Ministry climate change moefcc world sparrow day 
India 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X