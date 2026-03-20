Premium Petrol Prices Hike Up to ₹2.35 per Litre

The premium petrol prices in India have risen by up to ₹2.35 per litre. The hike affects BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power, and IOCL’s XP95 variants, with prices increasing between ₹2.09 and ₹2.35 per litre.

Consumers of regular petrol will not see any change in prices for now.

This increase may slightly impact motorists relying on premium fuel, though regular petrol users remain unaffected.