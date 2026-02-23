Preliminary Report on Ajit Pawar Crash by Feb. 28: Mohol

Mumbai: In a major announcement, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday said that the preliminary report on the Learjet 45 plane crash in Baramati in which NCP leader Ajit Pawar and four others died, will be released on or before February 28. The report assumes significance following the allegations of NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar, who has accused the VSR Ventures company that owned the aircraft of violating safety norms.

“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already released a press statement stating that it is mandatory to submit a report as per the rules within a month. Therefore, the preliminary report on Ajit Pawar’s plane crash will come out before February 28. It will be appropriate to talk more about this incident only after that report comes,” said Mohol in Pune.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has raised concerns about potential irregularities linked to the aircraft’s ownership and operation, calling for a comprehensive probe. He has suggested connections between the aircraft company and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu’s party, demanding Naidu’s resignation pending investigation completion.

“Serious questions have been raised about the company VSR and its links with Rammohan Naidu’s party (TDP). These links must be investigated by an independent and competent authority, preferably in collaboration with international agencies,” Pawar said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The civil aviation ministry insists that the DGCA has already addressed all concerns. “The regulatory bodies remain fully committed to transparency, safety oversight and accountability. Stakeholders are requested to refrain from speculation and allow the statutory investigation and regulatory processes to proceed in accordance with established procedures,” it has said.

According to ICAO norms, the preliminary report on the investigation into the Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) crash at Baramati has to be issued within 30 days of the occurrence of the accident. The final report will follow in due course, the Ministry said.

Pawar and four others were killed on January 28 after their Learjet 45 crashed some distance away from Baramati airport.