Pregnant Woman on Handcart Denied Care Twice, Loses Newborn in MP

A pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly turned away twice from a community health centre before delivering a baby who died hours later. The incident, which occurred in Sailana town on the night of March 23-24, has led to an official inquiry.

According to Sailana Sub Divisional Magistrate Manish Jain, Krishna Gwala, a resident of Kalika Mata Mandir Road, took his wife Neetu to the local health centre around 9 am on March 23. However, nurse Chetna Charel sent them back, stating that delivery was still a few days away.

Neetu later experienced intense labour pains around 1 am, prompting her husband to rush her to the hospital again. This time, nurse Gayatri Patidar examined her and denied admission, claiming that delivery would take another 15 hours.

With no medical assistance, the couple returned home. However, Neetu’s condition worsened, and Krishna was forced to take her back to the hospital a third time—this time on a hand-cart. A video of the desperate journey went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Neetu delivered her baby en route to the hospital at around 3 am. Upon arrival, health officials informed her that the newborn had not survived. Authorities have ordered an investigation into the incident, with action expected against the medical staff involved.