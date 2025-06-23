Pregnant Woman Carried in Doli Near Mumbai Due to No Road
Viral video from Thane’s Shahapur reveals critical healthcare gap just 100 km from Mumbai
A pregnant woman in Maharashtra had to be carried in a makeshift palanquin due to inadequate health infrastructure.
- 21-year-old Sangita Mukane was transported over a kilometer to an ambulance.
- The incident highlights critical gaps in rural healthcare near Mumbai.
- Local officials have failed to address the lack of access roads despite repeated appeals.
A pregnant woman had to be carried in a makeshift palanquin, called 'doli' in local parlance, on Monday due to lack of an approach road to her hamlet in Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, the issue highlighting the critical gaps in health infrastructure in rural areas barely 100 kilometres from Mumbai, the country's financial capital. A video of 21-year-old Sangita Ravindra Mukane being carried in a doli over a distance of more than one kilometre from her native Chafewadi village to an ambulance parked at Gaidand Road at around 1:30pm went viral on social media.
"She had gone into labour and needed urgent medical attention. She had to be carried in a doli as there is no approach road to Chafewadi, which means ambulances have to wait at Gaidand Road. We are in 2025 but this is the condition of areas so close to big urban centres," said local activist Prakash Khodka.