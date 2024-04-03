PRCI Celebrates 20th Foundation Day.

Hyderabad: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) commemorated its 20th Foundation Day with a grand celebration in the city on Wednesday. The event featured a series of discussions and performances that captivated participants.

Panel discussions on the theme of ‘Revitalising PR: Integrating Traditional Media in the Age of Digital Dominance’ and ‘New Age Digital Communication — A Perspective’, were conducted.Ajay Mishra, retired IAS and chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, who participated, said, "PRCI's 20th Foundation Day celebration is a significant moment to ponder the evolution of public relations and set the course for the future. The dedication and commitment of PRCI towards advancing excellence in PR practices are truly inspiring."Shakeel Ahmed, chairman of PRCI, Hyderabad Chapter, said, "Our 20th Foundation Day celebration underscores the remarkable journey of PRCI and its valuable contributions to the field of public relations. We are thrilled to host this event, uniting industry experts, thought leaders, and aspiring professionals to commemorate this milestone.