Prashant Kishor's 'Jan Suraaj' to field 75 EBC candidates in Bihar

Hyderabad: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor announced a significant initiative for the 2025 Bihar assembly polls under the banner of his organization 'Jan Suraaj' on Saturday. Addressing a gathering ahead of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary on January 24, Kishor disclosed plans to field a noteworthy 75 candidates from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) on a unified platform.

Highlighting the historical exploitation of the EBC community by ruling parties in Bihar, Kishor expressed the urgency of addressing their concerns. "In the upcoming Bihar assembly elections of 2025, we are introducing a groundbreaking approach with at least 75 EBC candidates contesting from a single platform for the first time," he asserted. Kishor emphasized his commitment to supporting these candidates, acknowledging the longstanding neglect faced by the EBC community from political entities in the state.

While Kishor refrained from officially declaring the transformation of 'Jan Suraaj' into a political party, he unveiled another facet of the initiative. 'Jan Suraaj' intends to provide substantial financial assistance to EBC students preparing for competitive examinations. Kishor outlined the plan to select a minimum of 500 EBC students annually, with 10 to 15 candidates chosen from each district, ensuring comprehensive support for their academic pursuits.

Referencing a caste survey conducted by Bihar's Nitish Kumar government, Kishor highlighted the significant representation of the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) categories in the state. Among Bihar's total population of 13.07 crore, approximately 63 percent fall within these social categories, emphasizing the need for targeted initiatives to uplift and empower these communities.