Praneeth Rao in Police Custody from Today

Panjagutta police will take Praneeth Rao, who is in Chanchalguda central prison, into custody on Sunday for further interrogation

A special team, headed by Jubilee Hills ACP P. Venkatagiri, will take Praneeth Rao for a medical check-up before questioning him, along with cybercrime officials, police sources said.

Praneeth Rao was arrested by the police from his house in Rajanna Sircilla district on March 13 and brought to the city for interrogation.

Sources on Saturday disclosed that he had destroyed 47 hard disks, hundreds of SIM cards and laptops that contained phone tapping audios and information about Maoists from the SIB war room in the city.

Reliable sources on Saturday said that Praneeth Rao had disclosed the names of BRS leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao and two station house officers from Warangal district. In the second phase of investigation, police are likely to file cases against Dayakar Rao and the two inspectors, police sources said.