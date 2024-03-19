Mangaluru: Actor Prakash Raj has unequivocally announced his decision not to participate in the upcoming Parliament elections, nor engage in campaigning for any political party or candidate.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Monday, Raj, who had previously contested the 2019 parliament election from Bangalore Central but faced defeat, emphasized his intention to remain active without party affiliation.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Monday, he elaborated, "I participated in the last election, but I won't be doing so this time. I aspire to remain among the people, without affiliating with any specific party. My engagement in politics will entail questioning and expressing my thoughts."

While acknowledging that there is no dearth of invitations to campaign, Prakash Raj emphasized his reluctance, stating, "I must refrain. People appreciate my role as a questioner. My conscience does not align with endorsing any particular candidate. We've witnessed the intermingling of interests among major parties and associations made despite prior corruption allegations."

He emphasized the essence of democracy.

"In our democratic framework, various political parties exist, each with its cadre. However, the common citizen is not bound to any party allegiance. During elections, voters must assess candidates based on their performance and merits."

Prakash Raj clarified that his criticism of Narendra Modi does not imply camaraderie with Modi's adversaries.

He stressed the imperative of questioning those in power, asserting, "As citizens, it's our prerogative to scrutinize governance. Suppressing dissent or questioning undermines our democratic fabric. We all contribute to society through taxes, thus, we reserve the right to question."

Further advocating for an electorate focused on individual candidates rather than party affiliations, he urged, "When voting, look beyond party lines. Evaluate your candidate's commitment to addressing your concerns and serving your interests."

Prakash Raj referred to Narendra Modi as 'Mahaprabhu' while questioning the Prime Minister's silence on electoral bonds and his administration's promises. Criticizing the rhetoric of 'Abki baar 400 paar,' he questioned its validity across various states and underscored its reflective arrogance.

Expressing discontent over the electoral bond system, he highlighted BJP's acceptance of significant donations from entities under scrutiny by enforcement agencies.

He labeled this practice as the "biggest scam," urging the Prime Minister to address the issue in his 'Mann Ki Baat.'

Prakash Raj questioned the need for money.

“What is the need for money? Are you purchasing MLAs and MPs with this money? Are you giving this to voters?” he questioned.

He pointed out the suspicious timing of money influx following raids on businesses or individuals, along with contracts being awarded post-money transactions.

“We have seen who his (Modi's) ‘Pariwar’ members are. Ambanis, Adanis, pharma companies are your Pariwar,” he added.