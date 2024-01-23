Top
Home » Nation » Prajavani programme: GHMC...

Prajavani programme: GHMC receives 86 grievances on Monday

Nation
DC Correspondent
22 Jan 2024 6:34 PM GMT
Prajavani programme: GHMC receives 86 grievances on Monday
x
After COVID-19 pandemic resumed Prajavani today in GHMC Head Office.

Hyderabad: The GHMC received 86 grievances at the Prajavani programme held on Monday at its head office near Tank Bund. Of these, 62 were regarding the 2BHK houses allotted under the BRS regime. Many of them said that infrastructure related to electricity was not in place.

A source in the corporation said that despite funds being sanctioned by the state government for constructing infrastructure related to electricity, the money had not been transferred to Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited by the GHMC.

Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi directed the officials to resolve the grievances within a week.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Prajavani GHMC Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X