Prajavani programme: GHMC receives 86 grievances on Monday

Hyderabad: The GHMC received 86 grievances at the Prajavani programme held on Monday at its head office near Tank Bund. Of these, 62 were regarding the 2BHK houses allotted under the BRS regime. Many of them said that infrastructure related to electricity was not in place.

A source in the corporation said that despite funds being sanctioned by the state government for constructing infrastructure related to electricity, the money had not been transferred to Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited by the GHMC.

Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi directed the officials to resolve the grievances within a week.