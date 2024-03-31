Hyderabad: Dr K.A. Paul, founder president of the Praja Shanti Party, approached the Telangana High Court seeking a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged corruption by officials and kickbacks received by politicians involved in the construction of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya has directed the registry to tag the public interest litigation filed by Dr Paul, with two other PILs expressing similar concerns regarding corruption allegations surrounding the Kaleshwaram project and adjourned the hearing to April 2.