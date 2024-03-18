Praja Galam a Flop Show, Says MLA

Boppudi(Chilakaluripet): YSR Congress MLA Perni Venkataramaiah has criticised the Praja Galam meeting of the NDA at Boppudi in Palnadu district on Sunday, saying it was “a much hyped flop show.”

Nani sarcastically said Chandrababu has pleaded with PM Modi for forgiveness in the meeting and to save him from defeat at the hands of chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Nani questioned why Naidu cursed Modi five years ago and why he wanted Modi now. He recalled that the TD chief termed Modi as a terrorist, but now “the PM is a Vishwaguru for Naidu.”

Nani recalled that Modi was criticised by Pawan Kalyan for giving rotten laddus to AP during a meeting in Kakinada and asked how those laddus became fresh in Chilakaluripet.

He noted that Naidu praised Modi sky-high at Sunday’s meeting.

Nani pointed out that while PM Modi was addressing the people the mike gave trouble thrice and this disturbance forced Modi to stand quiet for 15 minutes. “The cadres of TD, BJP and JS expressed their displeasure, asking how those who cannot organise a meeting well can hope to defeat Jagan Reddy or run the state in future,” he said.

The former minister said that the people were against the three-party alliance and they wanted Jagan Reddy to be the CM again.

“The BJP had openly stated that Naidu crafted the Amaravati scam and that he was a corrupt person and that the Centre would conduct a probe into the Amaravati scam. Why did the BJP not tell the people at the meeting about the progress on the Amaravati scam,” he asked.

He said, “Chandrababu has friendship with Modi during the day and friendship with the Congress at night. Earlier, the PM had alleged that Chandrababu was using the Polavaram Project as an ATM. How did Chandrbabu become a saint now,” he asked the BJP.