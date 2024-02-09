Power Meter Readers Demand Artisan Status, Fair Wages





Hyderabad: Power meter readers said they would be launching a strike in support of their demand for identification as artisans and payment of minimum wages. They said they were working for 15 days in a month and being paid Rs 2.51 per meter which would translate into an earning of Rs 5,000.



They said they were now being asked to collect user information for the Gruha Jyothi scheme of the state government, which offers 200 units of free electricity per month for identified beneficiaries, stating that each entry took 15-20 minutes. This cost them time from meter reading, and could result in fluctuation of slab rates for users in their power bills.



State Power Readers Union deputy chairman K. Shekar said, “We are unable to survive with the sparse salaries. Please identify us as artisans and provide 30-days-per-month jobs for us.”





