Power Demand Sets Yet Another Record in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded yet another peak of electricity usage for a single day, with power utilities reporting that the state used more than 300 million units (MU) of power on March 7. In a release, the utilities said on Thursday, Telangana state consumed 302.09 MU of power, up from 298.91 MU on March 6.

In the GHMC area, power consumption hit yet another record, rising to 70.71 MU on Thursday compared to 69.31 MU on Wednesday.



