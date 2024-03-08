Top
Home » Nation

Power Demand Sets Yet Another Record in Telangana

Nation
DC Correspondent
8 March 2024 6:04 PM GMT
Power Demand Sets Yet Another Record in Telangana
x
Telangana recorded yet another peak of electricity usage for a single day. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded yet another peak of electricity usage for a single day, with power utilities reporting that the state used more than 300 million units (MU) of power on March 7. In a release, the utilities said on Thursday, Telangana state consumed 302.09 MU of power, up from 298.91 MU on March 6.

In the GHMC area, power consumption hit yet another record, rising to 70.71 MU on Thursday compared to 69.31 MU on Wednesday.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Power Utility Telangana Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X