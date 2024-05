Hyderabad: Power consumption in the GHMC limit was up 53.77 per cent compared last year. On May 3, it stood at 89.71 million units (MU) against 58.34 MU on the same date in 2023. Power consumption in the state increased by 45.03 per cent, a statement said. It stood at 231.04 MU on May 3 against 159.30 MU same day last year.