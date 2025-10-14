Poverty Pushes Odisha Woman To Sell Newborn At Rs 25,000

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident from Patamunda Hating village under Koida block in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, a woman has allegedly sold her newborn son just two days after giving birth, reportedly driven by acute financial distress.

According to a local health worker, the woman struck a deal worth Rs 50,000 for the infant and received Rs 25,000 as an advance. Soon after the transaction, she went missing, and her mobile phone has remained switched off since.

Authorities have traced her residential details through local records. Meanwhile, her other children continue to live at the family home in Patamunda, raising deep concerns about their well-being and the mother’s disappearance.

The motive behind the alleged sale remains uncertain. Police and child welfare officials have begun a thorough investigation to trace the woman, verify the reported transaction, and ensure the safety of the baby.

Preliminary findings suggest that the woman was admitted to the Koida Maternity Waiting Home and later referred to Rourkela, where she delivered a baby boy at the Rourkela Government Hospital in August. Two days after the delivery, she allegedly gave away her son for Rs 25,000.

Authorities are now working to identify the individuals involved in the deal and locate the infant.

“When I inquired about her baby, she confessed to having given him away for Rs 25,000. She told me she was struggling to make ends meet and saw no other option,” the health worker said.

Officials are continuing efforts to uncover the full truth behind the case and to rescue the child from possible harm.