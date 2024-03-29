Post-Chengicherla Visit: Bandi Demands Withdrawal of ‘False’ Cases

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Thursday demanded the Telangana government to immediately release four of his party leaders and withdrawal of alleged false non-bailable cases against him and nine others for trying to meet the victims who were attacked by a group of people in Chengicherla while they were celebrating holi on Tuesday.

In a related development, BJP legislator from Goshamahal T. Raja Singh was put under house arrest to prevent him from going to Pittela Basti in Chengicherla.

Ridiculing Singh’s house arrest, Sanjay wanted to know if it was a crime if a sitting MLA wishes to meet victims of mod attacks and wondered if Chengicherla was in Pakistan.

He also demanded the government to forthwith stop the illegal business at Chengicherla slaughterhouse.

Reacting to the house arrest, Raja Singh in his `X’ account, said he was put under house arrest when he had gone out with his supporters to give provisions to the families of the victims.

He slammed the police for filing cases against the victims and not the perpetrators. If the police fail to file cases against the attackers, people would respond strongly, he cautioned.

The cases against Sanjay and other BJP workers were booked based on a complaint filed by Nacharam inspector Nandishwar Reddy, who said that BJP activists, led by Bandi Sanjay, had removed the barricades and had injured policemen who were on duty.