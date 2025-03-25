Portuguese-era Cannonballs Found at Goa Heritage Site, Project Halted

The ASI has found some Portuguese-era cannonballs at a heritage site in Old Goa, following which the tourism department's ongoing work there has been temporarily stopped, officials said. The work had been going on at the site, close to a church, under the central government's PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme to facilitate tourism activities there with the construction of a tourist facilitation centre, a parking lot and other amenities.

The Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) assistant superintending archaeologist, Dr Kishore Raghubans, told reporters on Monday that during the clearance work, some Portuguese-era cannonballs were discovered at the site.

Following the development, the ASI instructed the tourism department to halt the work to allow proper documentation (of the findings) through photography, drawings and reports. "This process is underway and is expected to take some time," he said.

Locals on Sunday held protests in Old Goa, objecting to the felling of trees and excavation work at the site. The protestors had also claimed the state government was constructing a mall near the heritage site.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Goa tourism director Kedar Naik said, "No mall is being constructed in the area." He said the project is designed to enhance the experience of visitors while preserving the heritage significance of the area.

Naik said the work has been halted temporarily following the ASI's directions. The work will resume once the ASI gives a go ahead, he added.