Port Blair renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the government has decided to rename Port Blair, the capital of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as "Sri Vijaya Puram." This renaming is part of the government's ongoing efforts to remove colonial legacies from India.

"Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to free the nation from colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram," Shah stated on social media platform 'X'.

Shah emphasised that while Port Blair's name reflected its colonial past, the new name, Sri Vijaya Puram, symbolises the triumph of India’s freedom struggle and highlights the unique role played by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He noted the islands' historical significance, once serving as a naval base for the Chola Empire, and now standing as a strategic asset for India's future development and security.

Shah also referenced the islands' deep connection to the independence movement, notably as the location where Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose first unfurled the Indian flag, and where freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar endured imprisonment at the infamous Cellular Jail.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, under the direct control of the Union home ministry, are renowned for their natural beauty, marine life, and biodiversity. The archipelago, composed of over 800 islands, islets, and rocks, has been inhabited for thousands of years. While the Andaman Islands are home to indigenous groups like the Great Andamanese and the Jarawa, the Nicobar Islands house distinct communities, including the Nicobarese and the isolated Shompen.

Tourism authorities highlight the islands' rich culture, history, and scenic landscapes, making them a unique destination in the Bay of Bengal. The government's move to rename Port Blair is seen as both a nod to the islands' illustrious past and a step toward reclaiming India’s post-colonial identity.



