Ponnam Prabhakar Inaugurates Additional Class Rooms at Government Primary School in Musheerabad

DC Correspondent
4 March 2024 6:28 PM GMT
Ponnam Prabhakar Inaugurates Additional Class Rooms at Government Primary School in Musheerabad
Ponnam Prabhakar speaking after inaugurating additional classrooms in the Government Primary School and a urban primary healthcare centre in Musheerabad constituency.(Photo:By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the state government was scaling up educational and health infrastructure to improve the image of Hyderabad.

He was speaking after inaugurating additional classrooms in the Government Primary School and a urban primary healthcare centre in Musheerabad constituency.
At the programme, there was a disagreement between Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi and AIMIM Bholakpur ward corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin over protocol.

When Ghousuddin asked the Mayor why corporators were not being invited to official programmes, the minister intervened and pacified both parties.




