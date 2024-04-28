Ponnam Derides Modi for Wealth and Muslims Remarks

Karimnagar: Following completion of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, some surveys predicted the defeat of the BJP. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is provoking the people by alleging that the Congress party would distribute the nation’s property to Muslims, alleged transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Forgetting his position, Modi also provoked the people by alleging that the Congress would snatch mangalsutras and stop people from reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, he said.

The minister was speaking at a meeting in support of party nominee V. Rajendar Rao at a private function hall in Koheda mandal of Husnabad constituency on Sunday.

Prabhakar alleged that the BJP government in its 10 years of rule had handed over the nation's wealth to Adani and Ambani and had done nothing to the people of Hindu community, who constituted 85 per cent of the country’s population. Rahul Gandhi was fighting against the BJP government to protect the nation’s wealth.

Prabhakar pointed out that BJP leader Bandi Sanjay had said that he would withdraw his candidature if the Congress implements all Six Guarantees. The Congress within 100 days had fulfilled many promises before the poll code came into force.

In a counter-attack, he asked how many promises the BJP government at the Centre had fulfilled in the last 10 years. “If he proves that all the promises made by the BJP have been implemented, the Congress will withdraw its Karimnagar candidate,” Prabhakar said.

Sanjay had said that he had contested in the elections by selling his wife’s mangalsutra. “Is it not correct that he was removed as BJP state chief after facing allegations of corruption,” Prabhakar asked.