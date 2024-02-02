Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Centre had failed to fulfill its promise of giving houses to the poor in the last 10 years and the announcement in the interim Budget of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the Centre would help the poor build houses was surprising.

The BJP had promised to deliver houses to all in the 2014 and 2019 Budgets, he pointed out. The latest promise was being made in view of the impending Lok Sabha elections and the party had no intention of doing justice to the poor for which it never cared. Srinivas Reddy said.