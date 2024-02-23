Ponguleti Conducts Surprise Inspection at Revenue Department, Warns Negligent Employees

Hyderabad: Revenue, housing and I&PR minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday inspected five sections in the revenue department at the Secretariat during a surprise visit and found that employees had not turned up till 11.40 am. He found that some others had availed leave without prior intimation and warned them of action. “The revenue department will have to set an example to others and negligence will not be tolerated,” Srinivas Reddy said. He also unveiled a poster of Madiga Jodo Yatra, being undertaken by Dr Pidamarthi Ravi to demand 12 per cent reservation for the Madiga community. Dr Ravi said the Centre was neglecting the Madiga community, and vowed to work against the BJP.