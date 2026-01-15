Pongal Reflects Farmers’ Toil, Cultural Unity: PM

NEW DELHI: In an apparent outreach to voters in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union minister of state for information and broadcasting L. Murugan in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Pongal is a festival that celebrates the hard work of farmers and expresses gratitude to the land and the Sun. He noted that the festival embodies balance with nature, family and society, while acknowledging the toil of those who sustain agricultural life.

With Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu due in the coming months, Modi is also expected to visit the state later this month. Sources said he is likely to address a public rally during his first visit to Tamil Nadu this year on January 23, though the venue is yet to be finalised.

The Prime Minister’s presence at the Pongal celebrations, attended by prominent members of Tamil society, including actors from the recently released film Parasakthi, was seen as a symbolic outreach to the southern State.

Modi said Pongal has evolved into a global festival, celebrated with enthusiasm by Tamil communities and admirers of Tamil culture across the world, adding that he too considers himself among them. He described it as a matter of privilege to celebrate the festival, which reflects gratitude towards farmers, the earth and the Sun.

He said it was a source of joy that he had participated in several programmes linked to Tamil culture over the past year. Recalling his visit to the thousand-year-old Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, the Prime Minister said he felt a deep connection to Tamil heritage. He also referred to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, where he experienced the energy of cultural unity, and his visit to Rameswaram for the inauguration of the Pamban Bridge, where he witnessed the grandeur of Tamil history.

Describing Tamil culture as one of the world’s most ancient living civilisations, Modi said it was a shared heritage of the entire nation and humanity at large. He added that festivals such as Pongal strengthen the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

The Prime Minister observed that almost all civilizations celebrate festivals linked to agriculture, and said that in Tamil culture, farmers are regarded as the foundation of life. He referred to the Thirukkural, noting its extensive emphasis on agriculture and the dignity of farmers.

Emphasising that farmers are key partners in nation-building, Modi said their efforts were strengthening the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”. He reiterated the Union government’s commitment to empowering farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture.

He said Pongal inspires people to ensure that gratitude towards nature becomes a way of life, and noted that sustainable farming, water management under the “Per Drop, More Crop” initiative, natural farming, agritech and value addition would play a crucial role in the future.

Recalling a recent conference on natural farming in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister praised Tamil youth who had chosen to work in agriculture, leaving behind other professional pursuits. He urged young farmers to expand efforts towards a sustainable farming revolution, stressing that development should ensure food security, economic well-being and environmental protection.

Earlier, extending Pongal greetings to people of Tamil Nadu and Tamils across the world, Modi said the festival symbolises the richness of Tamil traditions. In a letter written in Tamil and English, he said Pongal was also an occasion to express gratitude to all those who enrich lives through their hard work.