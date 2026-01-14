Pongal Has Emerged As a Global Festival: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Tamil Nadu and Tamils across the globe on the occasion of Pongal, saying it is a shining symbol of the richness of Tamil traditions.

In a letter in Tamil and English, Modi also said that it was gladdening to see Pongal emerge as a global festival. "Dear fellow citizen, Vanakkam!| I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal. This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature," Modi said in his letter.

The PM said - Today, Pongal has become a global festival. Across the world, the Tamil community and those who appreciate Tamil culture celebrate Pongal with great enthusiasm, and I am proud to be one of them. The Prime Minister noted that it is a festival deeply connected to agriculture, the hardworking farmers, rural life, and the dignity of work. He said the families come together to prepare traditional dishes and share joy and goodwill, and this strengthens bonds across generations and reinforces the spirit of togetherness. "We in India take pride in the fact that we are home to the oldest language in the world, Tamil. It is gladdening to see Pongal emerge as a global festival. Pongal is also about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work. It is celebrated enthusiastically in Tamil Nadu, in different parts of India, and by the Tamil community across the world," he said.

"Once again, warm Pongal wishes to you. May this festival bring an abundance of prosperity, success, and good health to everyone's lives," Modi said.