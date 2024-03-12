Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has asked his party activists to do their best in the coming polls in AP to oust the YSRC from power.

At an event held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan formally inducted Bhimavaram’s former MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu into the Jana Sena. He advised Ramanjaneyulu to strengthen the party.

PK said that despite losing the 2019 polls, he was able to take the party forward and work out an alliance between the TD, JS and BJP. “I made the impossible possible, vis-à-vis the three-party alliance,” he said.

He called upon the JS supporters to defeat the YSRC and oust its government from power, to curb its “misrule.” "Also, defeat the Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas," he exhorted his supporters.

When partymen raised slogans that he should become the next CM, Pawan Kalyan said, “I appeal to you all to leave the political strategy and the timing to me.”

He advised the partymen not to support any leader involved in unlawful and anti-social activities. Referring to Grandhi Srinivas, he urged the people, “Save the Bhimavaram assembly segment from rowdyism and anarchy.”

He asked the people to ensure that the JS won the Bhimavaram assembly segment at any cost.

Earlier, Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu vowed to work for JS and Pawan Kalyan and said he joined the JS after being impressed by the ideals of Pawan Kalyan.