Polls In Betul LS Seat Cancelled As BSP Candidate Dies

Election in Betul (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh was on Tuesday cancelled following the death of a candidate, an official said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate in Betul LS seat Ashok Bhalavi died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening.

The polling in the constituency, scheduled for April 26, was consequently postponed, Betul district collector and returning officer Narendra Singh Raghuvamsi said.

Under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the election process was stopped and further action will be taken as per the directives of the Election Commission of India, he said.