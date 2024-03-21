Polls Bring in Extra Income to Women Flag Makers

Hyderabad: Elections spell seasonal income for many people, including women and artisans, who are into making material used by the contestants for campaigning. One such category, which is in heavy demand during elections, is the one that makes political flags, which dot the landscape in thousands wherever elections are round the corner. And right now, everyone is occupied with the ensuing general elections.

Hyderabad is one of the major manufacturers of political flags and other publicity material. Most of manufacturers outsource small works like cutting and stitching to women, who toil for around 16 to 18 hours to meet the deadline.During an interaction with Deccan Chronicle many women narrated the burden on them and the extent these earnings will help them make ends meet. This is particularly the case with single parents.Padma, a single parent, works from 10 am to 7 pm each day. On an average, she cuts around 500 pieces every day. She is one among many women who are engaged in this work near the CPL ground at Amberpet.Bhagya, whose husband earns a meagre salary, said, “I have the responsibility of taking care of my family. Cutting with an electric wire is quite a dangerous proposition. Moreover, we inhale the fumes that are emitted and at times we get electric shocks. However, we brush aside those hazards and look at the positive side. At the end of the day, we are making an extra buck from the election-related work.”Mother of two school-going sons, Yamini Madhavi, whose husband is a security guard, is into stitching, “On a normal day, our job entails a daily income of around Rs 500 but during election time it gets doubled, which is almost like a bonus.”The head of this group, Paripali Padmawathi, points out “this is our regular source of livelihood. Election time boosts our earnings. All my team members are from marginalized families and live in the surrounding areas”.