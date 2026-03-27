Poll Official Objects to Govt Ad in Nadia; Alleges Assault

Kolkata: A man engaged in poll duties was allegedly assaulted during a training session for election duty in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday after he objected to the screening of a government advertisement, officials said.

The incident took place at a training centre set up at a school in Ranaghat.

According to some of the participants, a government advertisement featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was displayed on a projector before the session began, prompting objections from some polling officials who said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force.

"When the advertisement was shown, a few of us raised concerns as to why such content was being screened during an election-related training session," a poll official present at the venue said.

One of the poll officials, identified as Saikat Chattopadhyay, alleged that he was assaulted for protesting against the screening.

"I questioned why a government advertisement carrying the chief minister's image was being shown despite the MCC being in force. I was then physically assaulted and threatened," he claimed.

He also raised concerns over the safety of election personnel. "If such incidents occur during training itself, it raises serious questions about the security of poll staff during the elections," he said.

Following the incident, several polling personnel reportedly halted the training session and staged a protest at the venue. Tension prevailed in the area for some time, sources said.

Nadia District Magistrate Srikanta Palli said the matter was being looked into.

"We have received information about the incident and are verifying the facts. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar criticised the state administration and urged the Election Commission to intervene.

"A poll staffer has been assaulted. If such incidents take place, it will be difficult to ensure free and fair elections under the present dispensation," he said, demanding prompt action by the Commission.