Poll Heat Rises, BJP Leads, Nitish Follows Hesitantly

New Delhi: The ruling NDA allies in Bihar are yet to formally begin talks on the contentious seat-sharing formula, but the BJP has started preparing ground for the coming electoral battle. While the BJP leaders have been holding several events in Bihar, the party has now activated its organisational machinery across India to reach out to "pravasi" Biharis to seek "vote and support" for the ruling alliance. Also, the NDA will be launching “joint” activities from July to showcase the "united face" in the impending polls.

In several states like Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and also the northeastern states, the BJP karyakartas have been tasked with reaching out to pravasi Biharis with the "achievements" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the CM Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar.

The BJP workers have been provided with booklets of achievements of the Central and the state governments to distribute to the pravasi Biharis. The pravasi Bihari voters are also requested to cast their votes whenever the Election Commission declares the polling schedule. Besides, the BJP workers have been asked to prepare social media groups of these pravasi Biharis and reach out to them and engage them in organising social events.

The NDA has already declared that it will go to the Bihar polls under the leadership of Mr Modi and Mr Kumar. Though there is a general perception that the BJP has a bigger say in the election strategy within NDA this time as Mr Kumar's health is an issue, the ruling NDA will be launching joint poll-related activities from next month. While the BJP will be launching "Vidhan Sabha Sammelans" from July 15 till September, the five NDA partners are also planning to launch "Booth Sashaktikaran Sammelans" around the same time.

With caste equations playing a crucial role in Bihar politics, the BJP has been organising several events targeting groups like the Valmiki Sammelan, Macchuara Sammelan and Badahi Sammelan, among others, to woo the voters.