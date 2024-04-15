Poll enforcement drive: ECI registers record seizure of over Rs. 4,650 crore

Hyderabad: With general elections 2024 underway, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on track for the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country.



Enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs. 4,650 crore in ECI’s resolute fight against money power even before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections commences on Friday. This marks a sharp increase over Rs 3,475 crore seized during the entire Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Significantly, 45 per cent of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics, that are under the special focus of the Commission. The seizures have been possible by comprehensive planning, scaled up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies, proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology.

The enhanced seizures reflect ECI’s unwavering commitment to monitor inducements and curb electoral malpractices for a ‘level playing field’, particularly in favour of smaller and less resourceful parties, said ECI Joint Director Anuj Chandak.

In an incident in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, the Commission suspended the flying squad leader for laxity in duty and selective checking of a cavalcade of a prominent leader. Similarly, officials checked vehicles in the convoy of the Chief Minister of a State and also vehicle of a Deputy Chief Minister in another State. The Commission has also taken strict action against approximately 106 government servants who have been found assisting politicians in campaigning, thereby violating the Code of Conduct and instructions.

Enforcement drive seizures across the country

Cash : Rs.395.39 crore

Liquor : Rs.489.31 crore

Drugs : Rs.2,068.85 crore

Precious metal : Rs.562.10 crore

Freebies : Rs.1,142.49 crore