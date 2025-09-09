Poll Code Violation: UP Court Allows Arvind Kejriwal to Travel Abroad

Sultanpur: An MP-MLA court in Sultanpur has granted permission to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to travel abroad in a poll code violation case. His advocate Rudra Pratap Singh Madan on Tuesday said the hearing took place on September 8 following which additional chief judicial magistrate Shubham Verma reserved the order and subsequently granted permission to Kejriwal to travel abroad.

On September 8, Madan told reporters that a poll code violation case was registered in Amethi against the former Delhi chief minister.

"Earlier, the court had allowed renewal of his passport with a condition that he must seek permission before any foreign travel. Today, we requested the court to lift that condition as he needs to travel abroad. The hearing was held and the order has been reserved," Madan said.

In August, the court allowed Kejriwal to get his passport renewed and directed him not to leave the country without prior approval.

Kejriwal, who is on the bail in the case, was booked in connection with alleged violations of the model code of conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Amethi district's Gauriganj and Musafirkhana areas.

Proceedings in the case were stayed following a Supreme Court directive.