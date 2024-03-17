Hyderabad: The home voting facility for the Lok Sabha elections will be available for electors aged over 85 years, not 80 years as was the case with the Assembly elections. Voters in this age group can cast their votes from their home and the facility can also be availed by persons with disability (PwD).

“Voters in both these categories can choose to vote in the polling booths,” GHMC commissioner and Hyderabad district election officer Ronald Rose.

Following the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing the election schedule, Rose said that people whose businesses involve cash need not panic due to the strict checks that are on the anvil. Those carrying more than Rs.50,000 cash should produce papers with regard to the source.

“We are not against cash transactions. If the cash is more than Rs.50,000, officials will enquire about it as a part of model code of conduct (MCC) enforcement,” Rose said at a press conference.

He said that to make sure people do not face any hardships, a meeting was held with banks a week ago and only the cash used to lure voters will be seized.

He said the the list of sensitive polling stations for Hyderabad district had been prepared, and the final list of critical polling stations will be drawn up after a meeting with the election observers.

With the MCC in force from 3 pm on Saturday, Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy said at the press conference said that 18 integrated checkposts across Hyderabad consisting of officials from various departments including narcotics were in place. He said weapons owners should deposit their arms with the police.

Telangana state data :

LS constituencies : 17

Electors : 3,29,95,735

Men: 1,64,08,319

Women: 1,65,84,687

Third gender: 2,729

New voters: 9,20,388

Polling Stations: 35,356

In rural areas: 20,977

In urban areas: 14,379

Balloting units: 71,968

Control units: 49,692

VVPATs: 54,353

Polling personnel: 1,85,612

Hyderabad:

15 Assembly constituencies

Voters: 45,70,138

Polling stations: 3,986

Control room for election related complaints: Toll-free number 1950 or 1800-599-2999