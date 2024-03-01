Zero Bills under Gruha Jyoti Rolled Out

Hyderabad: The Gruha Jyoti scheme of the Congress government was rolled out on Friday across the state with zero bills being issued to eligible families. The scheme provides free power up to 200 units per month to families having white ration cards, subject to certain conditions.

Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched the programme in Mudigonda mandal of the Madhira Assembly constituency he represents and visited some houses where he issued the zero bills.

The scheme, promised by the Congress party as part of its Six Guarantees, was announced on February 1. The Gruha Jyoti scheme is expected to benefit some 39.9 lakh families and has been extended not just to those living in their own houses but also to those living in rented homes.

With the new month beginning on Friday, staff from the northern and southern discoms in the state began visiting the homes of identified beneficiaries from 6 am and started issuing the zero bills.

The government said those who are eligible for the scheme and not yet included for reasons such as not possessing white ration cards need not be worried as this is a continuous process, Bhatti said. Such families can submit their details including applications for white rations cards at their local mandal parishad, or municipal offices.